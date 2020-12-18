As 2021 approaches, the board of the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission has cleared up a matter of turf with the Greenville Water System dating to 2004.
The matter was never on “the front burner” until economic development started pushing down I-385 from Simpsonville. Now, Greenville Water System needs clear title to an area assigned to LCWSC where a new industrial area, the Fox Hill Industrial Park, has been constructed and a another proposed townhomes site has land grading done. Hwy 418 in Northern Laurens County and Southern Greenville County is the area under consideration.
LCWSC is giving up its claim to some land and customers in this area for a payment of $1.2 million from the Greenville Water System.
It’s not so much the customers there now, said LCWSC Executive Director Jeff Field, as it is the customers (subdivisions) that could be coming in this fast-growing area of Upstate South Carolina.
“We asked for $20 million to pay off our water plant,” Field quipped at the LCWSC board meeting Tuesday, “but it really isn’t worth that.”
LCWSC gets to keep - and, in fact, has its claim strengthened - a portion of Greenville County that it now serves with water just over the Laurens County line. Three water towers - the Bethany Tank, the Greenpond Tank and Owings Industrial - owned by LCWSC are in this area to provide water service. LCWSC will build a new tank in Hickory Tavern, with money from The Capital Initiative 1-cent sales tax increase approved Nov. 3 by Laurens County voters.
Another area being given over by LCWSC to Greenville Water System is near the Twin Chimneys Landfill. Greenville County built water lines there to address residents near the landfill concerns about wells being contaminated (Hwy 25).
The LCWSC board approved and its officers signed a resolution giving over the territory to Greenville. There will be some loss of revenue, but that will be offset by the fact that LCWSC will no longer have to maintain dead-end lines. Greenville Water System installed a 16-inch water line around the new industrial park; Field said LCWSC would not be interested in making an investment like that. Fox Hill is being developed by Greenville’s economic development corporation.
Field said, “The agreement locks in the rest of the area in Greenville County that we will continue to serve. There is a lot of potential property that will develop.”
LCWSC is going to wait and see how far north it can pump water from its new Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant - also serving Joanna, Cross Hill and Laurens areas - before it will consider increasing its water purchases from Greenville Water System (the utility also buys water from Laurens CPW and the City of Clinton). Along with the Lake Greenwood plant is a network of new distribution lines - one of those new lines now is in operation, transporting water from a tank near Laurens County Hospital to Joanna. When a new tank is built on Milam Road (steel fabrication is being done in Indiana), water stored there from the Lake Greenwood plant will be pumped to the Joanna community.
This will be LCWSC’s first and only owned and operated water treatment plant.
About the Greenville agreement, Field said, “They approached us about clearing it up. Developers were getting prices from both (Greenville Water and LCWSC) to compete, and that’s not how we want to operate. They pay us when we give up customers. We can serve outside our boundary with Greenville’s permission.”
A good working relationship between LCWSC and Greenville Water has been important in the development of Fairview Road and going forward as subdivisions continue to spring up south of Fountain Inn. This new agreement deals with Hwy 418, an important thoroughfare at the Greenville-Laurens Counties border.
In Southern Laurens County, the Lake Greenwood Water Treatment Plant, its intake, pipes, and tank is one of the largest infrastructure projects in Laurens County history.
