GREENWOOD – Greenwood Chamber of Commerce will hold its 6th annual Greenwood Regional Management Conference on Thursday, February 20, with the theme of creating “The Greatest Workplace on Earth.”
The conference is presented by Piedmont Technical College and Lonza.
“Five Generations At Work: Recruiting and Retaining Talent From Every Generation” will be the keynote topic presented by Dr. Rebecca Battle-Bryant, Ph.D., SHRM-CP, president and owner of Battle Plan Consulting, LLC, afull-service human resource and workforce developmentconsulting firm specializing in human resource management and employee development solutions.
Prior to her current role, Dr. Battle-Bryant was the VP of Human Resources & Workforce Development at United Infrastructure Group; assistant executive director, Workforce & Economic Development, at S.C. Dept. of Employment and Workforce; vice-president of Corporate Training & Economic Development at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, and in progressive management positions at SCANA Corporation.
The conference is aimed at providing relevant information to employees to shield them from legal pitfalls and leadership shortcomings. The conference will feature breakout sessions on timely, relevant and practical training in basic employment law, employee relations issues and critical leadership skills.
Additionally, the morning session will feature an employment law briefing by attorney D. Randle Moody, II, Principal of the Greenvilleoffice of Jackson Lewis P.C. Employment litigation and competition law are two of his specialty areas. He often works with clients regarding proactive prevention strategies to avoid litigation and has tried cases and handled appeals in federal and state courts throughout the country.
In the afternoon, attendees can choose to attend two of three workshop sessions. Presenters include Dr. Battle-Bryant, Debbie Walling, SPHR, MHRD of Lonza and Carrie Cavanaugh, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, CCP of Find Great People.
Using a circus theme, sessions have been designed around managers honing their skills to be the “ringmaster and not the clown,” said human resources professional Debbie Walling of Lonza. “We know that managing employees is challenging, and we want to aid supervisors and managers with strategies for success,” she said.
The conference has been designed by members of the Chamber’s Human Resources Roundtable to assist supervisors, managers and business owners of all sizes navigate the ever-changing workplace landscape with confidence and competence and in the most effective way possible. The Roundtable strives to provide leadership to the community’s industry leaders through education, research, and best practices.
The Greenwood Regional Management Conference will be held at Piedmont Technical College James C. Self Conference Center with registration beginning at 8:15 a.m. The program starts at 8:30 a.m. and lasts until 4:45 p.m. The registration fee is $99 / person. To register online, visit www.GreenwoodSCchamber.org or Eventbrite.com and search for Greenwood Regional Management Conference.
For more information, please contact Fiely Novilla at (864) 889-9313.
