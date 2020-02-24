GREENWOOD – The Greenwood Festival Chorale will present a concert of melodic medleys from hit musicals on Tuesday, March 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the city’s First Presbyterian Church.
Included in the program are songs from Les Miserables, West Side Story, Ragtime, along with Irving Berlin standards.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the Arts Center in the Federal Building, from Chorale members and at the door.
Steve Skinner is Artistic Director and Conductor of the Chorale, and Rodney Cleveland is accompanist. Various instrumentalists will provide additional accompaniment for the Chorale and soloists.
The Greenwood Festival Chorale is made up of people in the community who enjoy singing together. Concerts are presented 2-3 times a year. Anyone interested in singing with the Chorale may contact Skinner at steve@firstgreenwood.com.
