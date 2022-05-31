The community is invited to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Loop Trail, the official beginning of the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail (SRT) in Laurens County on Friday, June 3 at 11:30 AM.
The groundbreaking program and reception will take place at the new trail site at 291 Professional Park Road beside the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce under the white tent. Following a brief program and turning of the dirt, attendees are invited to a reception held inside the Chamber of Commerce office.
The Laurens County Trails Association’s two-mile trail is the first of 16 projects funded through the county’s Capital Project Sales Tax (CPST) referendum approved by voters in the November 2020 election.
“Voter’s approval of the penny sales tax referendum in the last election was the push we needed to move the Loop Trail forward and make this groundbreaking possible,” Bud Marchant, director of Laurens County Trails Association said. “Our trails association and community credit the vision and insight of Laurens County Council and the Capital Project Sales Tax Commission for making funding possible to turn the dirt on Friday.”
This is a perfect example of what County residents can do, Andy Howard, director of Laurens County Parks and Recreation added.
“My department is committed to seeing this project is completed within budget and to the expectations of the taxpayers,” Howard said. “This trail will lead to great things in the county for many years to come.”
In addition to the $300,000 project total awarded through the CPST, Prisma Health has also provided funding.
The Loop Trail will offer visitors, including biking, walking, and running enthusiasts, with a unique venture through wooded and open land on an asphalted trail meeting standards set by the Prisma Health Swamp Rabbit Trail, the Upstate’s 22-mile trail system linking cities and communities together from Travelers Rest through Greenville. The cities and towns of Mauldin, Simpsonville, and Fountain Inn and eventually Laurens County together.
“The Loop Trail is also the start line of linking the communities of Laurens and Clinton together,” Jamie Adair, LCTA Board of Directors and Executive Committee member said. “The Trails Association plans to push forward four to five miles in each direction offering our county a unique outdoor experience and an economic development driver that can benefit our communities.”
