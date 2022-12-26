Chief of Police Keith Grounsell started in his position with the Laurens Police Department on Aug. 1. In these past few months, Grounsell has made many changes to the way the agency operates and has a number of future plans as well.
"I want to make our police department the best law enforcement agency in the state of South Carolina and nothing less," Grounsell said. "In order to do that, we need to make sure that our officers are properly trained and equipped as well as held accountable at the highest level."
His first order of business once in office was to implement pay raises for all of his employees, something he said will help with both recruitment and retention. His raises are incentive-based and follow his employees through advancement to higher positions, which many other agencies do not account for.
One of the incentives is a $2,500 pay increase for employees living within the city limits. He believes for this to be important in terms of community policing and even moved his own family from their Mauldin home to the City of Laurens upon taking this job.
"We made pay raises across the board for the whole department. A lot of the agencies across the US will offer incentives to draw you in, but a lot of problems come in with the first promotion, where it cancels itself out," Grounsell explained. "The incentives we offer stay with our employees in every rank they make it in. It never cancels itself out and is always there."
Many other departments have since reached out to him, asking how he was able to do this successfully. He ensured that there was money left in the budget for these funds to be allocated toward salaries, and that taxes would not increase for citizens.
Because of this successful and incentivized model, the department will see full employment of 39 employees by the first of the year, with a number of trained officers on standby and waiting for a position to open. When he first started, the department had 12 vacancies.
Furthermore, Grounsell will soon be updating badges, uniforms, equipment and vehicles. Grounsell believes that regular maintenance on these amenities will cut the chances of having to ask city council for a large amount of money if the old equipment were to break down. What he is in most anticipation for is the uniforms.
"We want to be a very friendly and inviting law enforcement agency," Grounsell said. "One of the things we are doing to make us more approachable to the community is with the new uniforms we will have at the beginning of the year. We won't have as many large tactical carriers, but we will have vests inside the shirts. It's a cleaner look and is more approachable."
Grounsell's experiences working with budgets large and small have allowed him to strategize the best way to use the agency's fundings for these upcoming projects.
When he came into office, there were already blueprints for the renovations on the police department's building. He was able to help with finalizing these designs and see the groundbreaking under his leadership, which is something he is proud of.
Part of the renovations that he suggested is the opening of a citizens police academy. He believes that this is important because it allows the community to understand what officers do and why they do it. He sees this as also being of importance for a community policing model, creating allies within the community.
Once this takes off, Grounsell would also like to start a future citizens advisory board, which would help to create different community models. He explained the prerequisites for serving on this board to be completion of the citizens police academy, a lack of felonies on their record, a ride-along every quarter and generally just being willing to serve and volunteer.
"I envision this board to help direct us in what is needed," Grounsell said. "I want ideas for what community programs would best serve the City of Laurens."
He also sees importance in helping future generations of officers. The agency has always offered college internships, but Grounsell wants to expand their current model.
Right now, the internship is essentially a shadowing and ride-along program. What Grounsell wants to see is a completion of community projects and genuine involvement with the agency. He is currently working with local universities to launch this.
Furthermore, he is also requiring each officer shift to complete a yearly service project. He is leaving the philanthropy project up to each shift, but he wants to see a completed project in which the shift fundraises, plans and executes each year. The shift with the best service project will be given the community projects award at their annual awards ceremony.
Grounsell explained that it was too late in the year to implement the project for 2022 but that some shifts have already begun work on their 2023 projects and that the community should expect to see an impact.
"I have a very high expectation for all of my employees and myself as well. As the top cop within an agency, I should live up to those expectations," Grounsell said. "I am also the number one servant of my people. I live by this model. You come in with a servants heart. If you don't, you will fail."
