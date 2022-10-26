The City of Clinton is looking into how to have growth but not having its current residents forced to pay for it.
Fast-growing states like Arizona and Florida have known for decades that impact fees are the way to make this happen. More recently, areas of South Carolina like Fort Mill south of Charlotte have adopted these fees. Woodruff is doing it by an annexation fee, and Laurens School District 55 is examining a fee with the same consultant that the Clinton City Council heard from Monday night.
Carson Bise, whose company has offices in Maryland and Idaho, will be commissioned by the City of Clinton to draft an impact fees ordinance.
These fees to be paid by developers are in the place of property taxes paid by current residents for new infrastructure, transportation and education that contribute to the quality of life. Bice told the council that if the perception among developers is that these quality of life factors do not exist in a community, growth is not coming.
“Most communities associate growth with traffic congestion,” he said. “You don’t know there has been growth when (emergency vehicles) response time is 9 minutes; you do know there is growth when you have to sit through three cycles of a traffic light.”
South Carolina is one of 29 states that has legislation outlining how impact fees can be charged and collected. For developers, knowing about the fees can assist in cost projections, Bice said.
City Manager Tom Brooks said an impact fee could assist the city with loan payments that will expand the Florida Street sewer station - it must be expanded because subdivisions are planned on former light industrial property near Eastside Elementary School that the city has sold to residential housing developers.
School District 56 also is in the examination phase of what these new, proposed subdivisions are going to do to its enrollment and buildings.
District 55 is examining impact fees because a subdivision is proposed behind Gray Court-Owings Elementary School, and several subdivisions are coming on-line south of Fountain Inn. Laurens County has a moratorium in place until January on subdivisions or more than 10 houses, and recently adopted a new subdivisions ordinance.
Bice said an impact fee is a 1-time fee that developers will pay, but the city has to be careful not to also have gotten money through bond sales or other means - there should not be any “double-dipping,” he said. To enact a fee, a governing body must show need, benefit, and proportionality.
The South Carolina law requires a showing of how an impact fee will affect the price of affordable housing in a community.
These fees can be “grandfathered” or placed solely on future growth. A current homeowner would not pay an impact fee, except on a major addition to a residence (a garage with an upstairs apartment, for example).
“If you don’t have money for growth, you have to go to other sources, and usually that is from people who are already here,” Bice said. “If that is not enough, you have to decrease services.”
The vote to commission the impact fees study was unanimous.
In other business from the Clinton City Council’s Oct. 24 work-session meeting, the council agreed to seek funding from the State Revolving Fund for about $3 Million for sewer system improvements. Some improvements will be financed from Laurens County Capital Projects Sales Tax money allocated to the city for streets paving and infrastructure - the CPST was passed by a majority of Laurens County voters in the last general election, Nov. 3, 2020. This is first reading of the borrowing ordinance.
Fire Chief Jeremy Marshall brought the council up to date on a FM Global fire prevention grant, and the council members discussed with Brooks plans for construction and improvements to the City Police and Fire buildings.
Council designated the First Friday in November as Arbor Day and October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Council took no action after an executive session to discuss a contract related to administration.
Council authorized these payments on recommendation of a committee receiving applications for state money the city gets from the state accommodations (tourism-generating) tax:
-$2,000 for the YMCA;
-$2,000 for the museum, preservation and storage;
-$53,000 for Main Street Clinton Christmas decorations and billboards;
-$2,000 for Musgrove Mill State Historic Site tourism;
-$2,000 for Thornwell - Lush Acres Farm’s Strawberry Festival; and
-$2,000 for Clinton Canopy, signage.
