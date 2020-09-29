Two new members are joining the University of South Carolina Board of Trustees following their election by the S.C. General Assembly on Sept. 23.
Brian Harlan of Laurens will represent the 8th Judicial Circuit, a seat previously held by Herbert Adams, A.C. ‘Bubba’ Fennell III, and King Dixon. Harlan graduated from UofSC in 1990 and is chief executive officer of the Lakelands Region YMCA of South Carolina.
Harlan says it has been his longtime desire to serve the university. Harlan and his wife, Laralynn Madden Harlan, have three children – Callie, Haymes and Collin.
Emma Wyatt Morris of Walhalla will represent the 10th Judicial Circuit. Morris, 1992 B.A., business administration/finance, is an attorney with the law firm of Derrick, Ritter, Williams & Morris, P.A., in Seneca. Her main areas of practice are real estate transactions, business law, estate planning and estate administration. She earned her law degree from Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1995. Morris and her husband, Robert Lee Morris, have three children – Sydney, Collin and R.J.
“I’m pleased to extend my congratulations and warm welcome to the new University of South Carolina Board of Trustees members,” President Bob Caslen said. “I look forward to working with Emma Morris, Brian Harlan and all of the trustees as we continue to transform the lives of the people of South Carolina and become the preeminent flagship university in the nation.”
Six trustees were reelected to their seats on the board: Miles Loadholt, 2nd Judicial Circuit; Eugene P. Warr Jr., 4th Judicial Circuit; Hugh Mobley, 6th Judicial Circuit; Rose Buyck Newton, 14th Judicial Circuit; J. Egerton Burroughs, 15th Judicial Circuit; and Leah B. Moody, 16th Judicial Circuit.
