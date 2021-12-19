One person is dead after a head-on collision on I-385 on Sunday morning, according to SCHP Trooper Brandon Bolt.
The incident occurred just after 6am at the 22 mile marker on the southbound side of I-385.
According to Bolt, a 2019 Ford F-150 with one occupant was traveling southbound when they were struck head-on by a 2016 Toyota Corolla with one occupant traveling northbound in the southbound lane.
The F-150 was driven by a 27-year-old male from Greenville. He was wearing a seatbelt and was injured and transported by EMS to an area hospital, said Bolt.
According to Bolt, the driver of the Toyota Corolla was not wearing a seatbelt, was entrapped and had to be mechanically extricated from the vehicle. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, said Bolt.
The Laurens County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Samuel A. Yanez, 21, of Waynesville, NC.
