For the first time since 2019, the Prowl & Growl is back in Greenwood on Wednesday, May 25 at the James Medford Family Event Center on the campus of Piedmont Technical College.
This year’s tour will include Clemson football and basketball coaches and Athletic Department Administrators. Fans will be given the opportunity to learn about what’s happening at Clemson University while showing their support for the Tigers.
Doors open at 5:00 pm with dinner beginning at 5:30 pm. The program will begin at 6:15 pm. Parklane Catering will provide a buffet-style meal.
Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children (12 & Under). A table of 8 can be purchased for $350.
To purchase tickets, go to https://2022greenwoodprowlandgrowl.eventbrite.com. For assistance with your Eventbrite registration, please call the Clemson Forever Fund at 864-656-5896 between 8:00am and 4:30pm.
For more information, contact Denise Manley, Greenwood Clemson Club President, denisewmanley@yahoo.com or 864-980-1801.
