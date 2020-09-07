Lauren County Fire Department responded to a house fire located on Penland Road on Sunday morning.
The call came in at 5:12 am and the house was reported as fully involved. Upon arrival, firefighters with the Laurens County FD reported heavy fire at the residence.
Backup from Clinton Fire and Laurens City Fire arrived on scene. The residence had heavy fire damage throughout.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
The Red Cross is helping three adults and four children.
