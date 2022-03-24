Hey Good Buddy Competition Barbecue Team, LLC, of Laurens, was awarded Grand Champion at the Triple B Cowboy Challenge and BBQ Throwdown on Saturday, March 19 in Ladson, SC.
Hey Good Buddy Competition Barbecue Team placed second in the Chicken and Ribs category and third in Pulled Pork.
The 19 team event was sponsored by the Charleston Exchange Club and held at the Exchange Park in Ladson. This competition was the first time in 18 months that the full team of Hey Good Buddy had competed together.
Southern Barbeque Network is dedicated to providing well trained judges to barbecue contests that are raising money for a charitable cause.
Hey Good Buddy Competition Barbecue team members include - Pitmasters Bryan C. Able and Homer Elwood, team members, Toni Able and Annette Elwood.
