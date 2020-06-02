Students are missing out on so many things due to the COVID 19 pandemic and one of those things is the celebration of educational milestones.
Kindergartners are missing out on their bridging ceremonies. High School seniors are not getting to go back to the elementary schools they attended and parade down the halls in their cap and gowns to cheering teachers and students.
The Hickory Tavern community will celebrate these educational milestones with a parade on Wednesday, June 3 at 7:00 PM. Family, friends and community members will line the road from Rabun Creek Baptist Church to Friendship Presbyterian Church to cheer and congratulate student’s milestone accomplishments.
The community will celebrate students accomplishments for 5-year-old kindergartners who will be going into first grade and 8th graders who will be leaving middle school and going into high school. This event will be for students who currently attend Hickory Tavern School, as well as, high school and college seniors who will be graduating and attended Hickory Tavern School.
Spectators are encouraged to make signs, banners, wave flags, and hold balloons to honor these students. Organizers want spectators to line the parade route with maroon and gold and green and gold.
Spectators are encouraged to cheer and applaud students as they travel along the parade route. Spectators are also encouraged to practice social distancing and the parade route has been extended to allow people to spread out.
The area at Hickory Tavern School will be reserved for current and former teachers and staff of Laurens School District 55.
Any student who is celebrating one of the milestones previously mentioned and attends or attended Hickory Tavern School are encouraged to participate. Students are asked to sign up. They are also encouraged to decorate their vehicles. There will be no walking due to the length of the parade.
For more information, or to sign up, please go to the Hickory Tavern Community Facebook page or contact Tom Stevenson by email (carolinanative71@gmail.com) or text or call (864.872.0996).
