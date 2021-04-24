Thirteen high school sophomores from Laurens County have been nominated for the Cecil O. Davenport Citizenship Award with one recipient to be selected by the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce.
Since its inception, the annual award recognizes outstanding tenth grade students in Laurens County who exemplify good citizenship. Named in honor of the late Chamber Executive Cecil O. Davenport, this prestigious honor has been presented to Laurens County students since 1996.
Students are nominated by high school teachers, guidance counselors and leaders based on qualifications including hard work, good study habits, and possessing strong character in both high school and the Laurens County community.
Anna Grace Powell
Laurens District 55 High School. Anna Grace is a competitive dancer and a member of the Raider Band. She volunteers at SC Empowerment playing the piano and reading, and volunteers with her teen group at church for food drives and other activities.
Mason Todd Gibbs
Laurens District 55 High School. Mason is a member of student council and the Robotx Garage Team. He is involved in student athletic training, golf, clay shooting, and hiking. Mason began a recycling pick up service within his neighborhood during the initial Covid shut down.
Anna Nance Reynolds
Laurens District 55 High School. Anna Nance is a member of student council, the volleyball team, Chamber Orchestra and National Honor Society. She is a violist, plays the piano and handbells. She has participated in many church activities, Walk for Williams, Relay for Life, Laurens United, Samaritan’s Purse and school supply drives.
Jack R. Yarbrough
Laurens District 55 High School. Jack is a member of LDHS student council, Raiders United and LDHS Baseball Team. He has participated in Leap Week, Out of Darkness Mental Health Walk, Operation Christmas Child, and many church activities. Jack loves sports and singing.
Bayley M. Burns
Laurens District 55 High School. Bayley is an honor student, member of student council, a Football and Basketball Cheerleader. She was chosen to attend the SC Conference for the Prevention of Bullying. Bayley was a representative for the SC Electric Coop Virtual Youth Experience. She has participated in Blessing Boxes, Team Ecology and United Way Day of Caring.
Stella B. Smith
Laurens Academy. Stella plays piano, volleyball and is a member of student council. She is on the Yearbook staff and FCA. She is involved in her church’s worship team and Youth group.
Andrew T. Codington
Laurens Academy. Andrew is a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, FCA, student council, the Cross-Country Team, and the Varsity Basketball team. He enjoys playing sports, hiking, and working out.
Mia A. Barr
Clinton High School. Mia is a member of the Basketball Team, Volleyball Team, and the Beta Club. She has participated in Upward Travel Volleyball. She can juggle and clog.
Mary Catherine “MC” Dailey
Clinton High School. MC is a member of the Tennis and Soccer Team, HOSA Club, Beta Club, and student council. She plays the piano and handbells. She is involved with her church’s Choir, Youth Group, and several committees. She has participated in FBC Souperbowl of Caring, Mission Blitz, Prisma Health Drive through Clinic, and FBC Fall Festival.
Connor J. Donlay
Clinton High School. Connor is a member of the Varsity Tennis and Cross-Country Teams, Beta Club, and FPC Senior High Youth Group. He has volunteered with Geraldine’s Soup Kitchen, United Ministries Food Bank and has sponsored a Family at Christmas. He has also started an Online Retail Business.
Shane H. Nelson
Clinton High School. Shane is a member of the Science Olympiad Team, Academic Team, Robotics Team, Varsity Soccer Team and Students-For-Students. He was a volunteer for Jaime Harrison’s Senate Campaign as well as Amy Klobuchar’s Presidential Campaign. He is interested in Earth, Environmental and Political Science and Government.
Anna Mae Kiley
Clinton High School. Anna is a member of the Varsity Soccer Team, Science Olympiad, Beta Club and serves as Sophomore Treasurer. She has volunteered at the Community Garden and with the LC Humane Society. She likes to travel, hike, play Tennis and Pickel Ball.
Rachel Jo Vondergeest
Clinton High School. Rachel is a member of the Varsity Soccer Team, Science Olympiad, Academic Team, Youth in Government, PLTW Engineering and Beta Club. Rachel is also a Laurens County Academy of Music French Horn Player. She enjoys Soccer and Tennis.
