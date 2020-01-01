COLUMBIA – For some reason – quite possibly a desire to celebrate New Year’s – the S.C. Department of Public Safety issued release on traffic facilities in the state as of Sunday, December 29.
Twenty-three died on Laurens County highways, and the number held to the New Year. The 2018 total was 32. The 2017 total was 29.
The statewide total was better, too. South Carolina had 976 highway fatalities in 2019, 1,033 in 2018 and 985 in 2017.
Statewide the most dangerous county was Horry, home of beaches and negligent driving, where the death toll was 77, followed by Charleston with 74 and Greenville with 73.
Elsewhere around the county borders, Spartanburg had 63 deaths, Newberry 10, Union seven and Greenwood six.
A major contributing factor in Laurens’ total is the presence of both Interstate 385 and 26 running through the county.
A mild decline was reflected in most counties’ totals. The death totals were down in 28, up in 17 and the same in one. Bamberg County did not experience a single highway death.
Among the counties with notable increases in highway deaths were Horry with 77 (up from 71 in 2018), Charleston with 74 (65 in 2018), York 48 (35), Aiken 30 (25), Darlington 25 (19), Sumter 23 (15), Jasper 19 (11), Hampton 7 (2) and McCormick 6 (1).
The largest decrease was in Lexington County, where the death toll fell in the past year from 68 to 49.
