Hillcrest Square renovations will wrap up in 2021, depending on the county budget, and complete a project started in 2018.
Billy Wilson, who’s in charge of buildings and grounds for Laurens County, updated the county council at its Tuesday evening meeting. There is work to be done, especially on the parking lot of the “county courthouse,” but the renovation project’s end is in sight.
“Every office had to move at some point,” Wilson said.
It started with a new roof, on the 71,000 sq ft former shopping center; but that was complicated by HVAC units on the roof. So, HVAC was relocated to the ground, with about 20 new units stationed around the building bought and installed. Then, the roof was replaced with a welded-tight membrane system. Because holes were cut into the roof and ceiling for HVAC, those had to be patched and a new ceiling installed. Starting on the far west wing, in codes enforcement, offices were done - and repainted - one by one; as one office was completed workers moved back in, and workers in another office moved out.
Regular working hours were never disrupted, Wilson said.
New flooring was installed throughout, and the one public-accessible set of restrooms was renovated with the same color scheme in the men’s and the women’s restrooms.
Now, Wilson said, the county needs $110,000 to move state Probation, Pardon and Parole out of Hillcrest and into the Church St. administrative building. Wilson had told the council that the State was going to front some of the money, then Covid hit. The Church St. building has been vacant since administration moved out five years ago and into a new Administrative Wing of the Hillcrest Square Judicial and Services Center.
Nobody has wanted to buy the Church St. building at what the county considers a reasonable price.
In Hillcrest, the County’s IT team moved all computer lines, and PRTC moved some of its phone lines, Wilson said. All new guttering was installed on the back-side of the building, as that’s the way the roof slopes for drainage. New smokeheads have been installed so the fire suppression system can be monitored locally, instead of by an out of town company. New LED lighting has been installed throughout the building, and outside.
Wilson said he is most proud of how the building looks at night. “It is something I am very proud of,” he said.
The building’s exterior has been pressure-washed and painted. Finishing the flooring, painting, landscaping, and expanding the codes enforcement office are to-be-budgeted priorities. The building also needs signage.
In other business, Laurens County also is completing work on another building - the Northern Emergency Station, near ZF Transmissions in Gray Court-Owings.
Built primarily through a state grant obtained by former state representative Mike Pitts, the building’s scope has been expanded, and county money is finishing it out. NES is providing expanded fire and EMS, and law enforcement substation services for the fastest growing area in Laurens County.
Council agreed to add $3,774.35 as a change-order to the sprinkler system to meet state fire marshal requirements. The building should be finished by the end of April, said Dale Satterfield, county public works director.
The next regular meeting of the Laurens County Council will be March 9.
