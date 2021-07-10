To celebrate local wage increases at the Kraft Heinz Newberry factory, the iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making a stop on July 17.
The Kraft Heinz factory will be hosting a hot-dog hiring event which includes a cook-out, the opportunity to see the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels and information about careers with the company.
On July 7, the Newberry factory increased wages staring at $18-20 an hour with a $2500 retention bonus for workers. In combination with the Wienermobile, the factory invites people from all over to come grab a hot dog, a wiener whistle and to talk with our team about joining our team.
The event takes place from 10 A.M.- 3 P.M at 3704 Louis Rich Rd. in Newberry.
The Wienermobile dates to 1936, when Oscar Mayer’s nephew Karl pitched it as a way to lift Americans’ spirits during a difficult time in our nation’s history. Today, that same mission is carried out by Hotdoggers, young men and women hired to drive Wienermobile across the country as brand spokespeople. Once they’ve proven they can cut the mustard, Hotdoggers will visit dozens of states and travel tens of thousands of miles spreading what Oscar Mayer calls “miles and miles of smiles.”
