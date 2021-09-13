MAU Workforce Solutions will hold a manufacturing job fair on behalf of Samsung in Newberry.
MAU representatives will interview for multiple manufacturing positions on Wednesday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The hiring event will be held at the Hampton Inn Columbia I-26/Harbison Blvd., 101 Woodcross Drive, Columbia, SC 29212.
MAU Workforce Solutions will be concentrating its efforts to hire for the following positions: forklift operator, assembler, quality inspector, material handler, machine operator and production trainee. MAU associates at Samsung are eligible to receive great benefits, including starting pay of $14-17 per hour, health benefits, 401k and the opportunity for advancement.
Interested applicants will be offered interviews onsite. For more information, visit http://www.mau.com/newberry-event .
