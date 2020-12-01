Main Street Laurens and the Laurens Family YMCA will present Christmas on the Square on Friday, Dec. 4 in downtown Laurens.
Christmas on the Square will feature extended shopping and dining hours with the Christmas tree lighting at 6pm. There will also be s'mores, music and games.
VIP Santa photos will be taken from 4-6pm at Verdin's Too. Photos are by appointment only and tickets can be purchased at the YMCA.
Big screen movies will be from 6-8pm and a bike and scooter parade will be held at 6:45pm.
