Main Street SC recently celebrated South Carolina's exceptional downtown entrepreneurs, organizations and preservationists with their annual Main Street Inspiration Awards.
For outstanding service, Main Street SC recognized Main Street Laurens and the Holmes family in Laurens for the rehabilitation of the Midtown Building.
The Midtown Building, bought by the family in 2019, is now the home of Laurens County Development Corporation, a corporate office and a local coffee shop.
“Seeing new opportunities in the resurgence of downtown building rehabilitation in their hometown of Laurens, the Holmes family decided to purchase and rehabilitate two commercial structures using local contractors,” said Main Street SC in a Facebook post.
The family has also contributed to downtown Laurens with committee and board service. Barrett Holmes serves on the City of Laurens planning commission, his wife Beth Holmes serves on the city’s historic preservation commission, and their son Barton serves on the board of Main Street Laurens.
In 2021, the family bought the deteriorated Swofford Building, which was facing the possibility of demolition. Once its rehabilitation is complete, it will house a steak restaurant, corporate offices and potentially retail space.
