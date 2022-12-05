Lander University and Horry-Georgetown Technical College (HGTC) have formed a partnership to enhance the transfer of business students from HGTC to Lander.
An articulation agreement was recently signed between the colleges to allow HGTC students in the Associate in Applied Science in Business Administration degree to easily transfer their credits and enter as juniors in Lander’s Bachelor of Science in Business Administration program with an emphasis in Management/Marketing. Students who meet the requirements of the program will be guaranteed admission to Lander University and receive priority acceptance into the major selected.
“HGTC is excited about this new partnership with Lander University for our Business Administration students. Prior to this agreement, only a few business-related courses were direct transfers to Lander,” said Theresa Strong, academic chair & professor- School of Business Administration at HGTC. “With the completion of HGTC’s Associate in Applied Science degree in Business Administration, students can transfer directly to Lander and begin their Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Management/Marketing as juniors.”
The agreement has been officially signed by both Dr. Richard Cosentino, President at Lander University and Dr. Marilyn Murphy Fore, President at HGTC.
“Our new partnership with Lander University helps both institutions honor commitments to develop a strong and able workforce through high-quality education,” said Dr. Marilyn Murphy Fore, president at HGTC. “This latest two plus two degree with Lander is a wonderful opportunity for our local business students to begin with us and become empowered to lead satisfying and productive lives. The agreement not only benefits our students but also our entire area.”
"Lander University and Horry Georgetown Technical College share a common vision to help students advance their education and their future careers," said Dr. Scott Jones, provost and executive vice president for Academic Affairs at Lander. "Our partnership with HGTC will help both institutions honor our commitment to South Carolina by developing a strong workforce through high-quality education and empowering our students to lead satisfying and productive lives."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.