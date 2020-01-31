Ashley Horvat, Associate Concertmaster of the South Carolina Philharmonic, will be the soloist in Vivaldi's Four Seasons with the Presbyterian College Chamber Orchestra on Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m. in Edmunds Hall.
The “Four Seasons” is one of the most recognizable and popular works of all time.
Mrs. Horvat began studying the violin at age three. She holds a Master’s degree in Violin Performance from the University of Akron and a Bachelor’s degree in violin performance from the North Carolina School of the Arts.
Mrs. Horvat is the adjunct violin and viola teacher at Columbia College.
