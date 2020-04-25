Hot Spot #2043 will be coming to Laurens soon.
Located at 22477 US-76, this new location will be close to the Laurens County Memorial Hospital as well as the many doctors’ offices that surround the hospital.
This new location is currently hiring for all positions including sales associates and pizza and wings professionals. Those interested should apply through http://jobs.hotspotcstore.com/.
According to their Facebook page, Hot Spot is anticipating a May 11 opening.
