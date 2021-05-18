HTI Employment Solutions is hosting a hiring event for Teknor Apex at their facility located at 1092 N Old Laurens Road in Fountain Inn on Wednesday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
HTI is looking for production, plastic operators, and winders with pay ranging from $14.00/hr to $18.07/hr in addition to excellent benefits. Candidates can learn more and apply for open positions onsite with instant interviews. Benefits include PTO, health insurance, dental insurance, retirement benefits/401K and opportunities for full-time employment.
If unable to attend the event in person, candidates can apply online at www.HTIjobs.com/mauldin.
