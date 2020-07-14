Mike Hughes is the newest member of the Laurens County School District 55 board of trustees after winning the special election for Seat 4 on Tuesday.
The special election was necessary after Mark Earle resigned from the board in February. Earle was elected to Seat 4 in 2018.
Hughes collected 200 of the 227 votes cast. Betty Ann Neely received 25 votes and there were two write-in votes. Keith Tripp was on the ballot but pulled out of the special election in April.
Hughes dominated the Hickory Tavern precinct with 166 votes to Neely's 13. In the Trinity Ridge precinct, Neely topped Hughes 4-2. Hughes won the Greenpond precinct 19-6 and the Brewerton-Princeton precinct 13-2.
Voter turnout was 6.5 percent with 227 ballots cast out of 3,471 registered voters.
