Main Street Laurens and officials from the City of Laurens have announced that the city's annual fall barbeque festival, "Squealin' on the Square" has been rescheduled to take place next weck due to Hurricane Ian.
The festival, in its twenty-first year, is now scheduled to begin on Friday, October 7 and continue through Saturday, October 8.
"We don't make changes like this without serious consideration," said Main Street Laurens Director, Jonathan Irick. "But, the weather forecasted for this weekend will be miserably wet at-best, and dangerous at-worst. After consulting with the City and considering all the factors, we felt that rescheduling the festival for next weekend was the best possible option.
"The safety of our citizens and guests is always our top priority," said Laurens Mayor, Nathan Senn. "Main Street Laurens and the City of Laurens work hard to put this festival on each year, and we know this is something our entire community comes out to enjoy. It is also has significant conomic benefit for our community. Hopefully, evervone will make plans to come out and enjoy this event next weck and won't mind avoiding a downpour this week."
Kansas City Barbeque Society (KCBS), which sponsors an annual competition for barbeque teams that is held in conjunction with Squealin' on the Square, announced Wednesday moming that the competition had been canceled for this year and would not be rescheduled.
”While it is a disappointment that we will not have the competition barbeque teams visiting our city, most of these teams would have been cooking just for the competition," said Irick. "The experience for the average festival-goers will not be significantly affected when we are able to get together next week."
Looking ahead, current weather forecasts indicate that Laurens should experience ideal, sunny fall weather with temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Additionally, the football teams of both Clemson and the University of South Carolina, which draw significant crowds when they are playing at home, are both scheduled to be playing away games on Saturday, October 8.
"We try to be consistent with the timing of Squealin' on the Square so that people can look forward to it and plan for it, but with outdoor festivals - especially during hurricane season - you never know what you're going to get," said Irick. "This year, delaying the festival by one eeck may actually make it even better than we planned, and certainly more enjoyable than trying to endure the rain from a tropical storm."
