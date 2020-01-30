As she walked off campus way back on her first day of classes at Piedmont Technical College, graduation speaker Noel Johnson of Greenwood, pondered this question: “What could I accomplish if I took every opportunity I was given ― even if I failed?” she said. “That’s when I decided I wanted to be the best student I could be.”
Ordinarily a quiet, reserved young woman, Johnson decided that, even if it was uncomfortable or unfamiliar, she indeed would “say yes” to opportunities that came her way. First she said yes and applied for scholarships to reduce her tuition costs. Subsequently, she was awarded the Strom Thurmond Endowed Scholarship as well as support from the Greenwood Promise. When invited to become a PTC Presidential Ambassador ― a student who represents the college at public events ― she again said yes.
Johnson said yes to a long-term work study assignment in the college’s marketing and public relations office, all while holding down two jobs outside of school for much of her time at PTC. Notably, she said yes to an internship in human resources at WCTEL in Abbeville. Through that experience, she found her true calling. While earning an associate degree in business administration/accounting, she decided that human resources was the area she wanted to pursue as a career.
“I realized that I wanted to help people feel safe and be a helping hand,” she told her fellow graduates. “I am excited to continue on to work part time with WCTEL. … During that time, I will be returning to Piedmont Tech in the spring to complete my Human Resources Certificate. I also plan to get higher certifications in Human Resources.”
Johnson also said yes to an invitation to speak at the college’s fall 2019 commencement, a prospect that probably terrified her most of all. Ultimately, she says it was the tremendous support from her family, God, PTC professors and friends that kept her brave, allowing her to stay on course and keep growing.
More than 150 graduates turned their tassels during the college’s fall graduation last month.
The day’s other commencement speakers were Jade Freeman, who received an associate degree in human services, and Jade Smith, who received her associate degree in nursing.
The first in her family to graduate from college, Freeman, of Clarks Hill, said she is grateful to graduate with very little debt, thanks to the multiple scholarships she received. She was very close to her grandmother, who passed away in spring 2019.
“My educational journey is not over. I plan to obtain my bachelor’s degree in Sociology at USC Aiken,” Freeman said. “My goal is to secure a position at the Department of Social Services in Adult Protective Services. I truly enjoyed my internship there this past summer. … I learned that I have chosen the right path for me so that I can help others.”
Smith, originally from Asheville, N.C., was met with thundering applause from her classmates. “As many of you know, nursing school is far from easy,” she said, “but we made it.”
The gregarious speaker, who has accepted a nursing position in the trauma unit at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, gave a touching address laden with emotion and humor.
“Since the first week of classes, some of us connected with others and began to form bonds that would help us get through nursing school. We taught each other, laughed together, cried together, and most importantly, studied together,” Smith told her fellow graduates. “… While our work is not done (since we must still pass the NCLEX), we can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that the hard part is done. So, hug your loved ones extra tight tonight and be sure to thank them for hanging in there with you.”
Laurens County Graduates
CLINTON – Austin James Francis, associate in applied science, major in mechatronics technology; and Ashley Nicole Gary, associate in applied science, major in business administration, management concentration.
CROSS HILL – Deanna M. Peabody, associate in applied science, major in nursing; and Caroline Janelle Wagler, associate in applied science, major in nursing.
GRAY COURT – **Tiffany H. Huffman, associate in applied science, major in diversified agriculture.
HONEA PATH – Heather Summers, associate in applied science, major in nursing.
JOANNA – *Betty Joanne South, associate in applied science, major in business administration; and Lisa Marie Walden, associate in applied science, major in administrative office technology, medical coding/billing concentration.
KINARDS – Shauna Kaye Goforth, associate in arts.
LAURENS – Tomas Andres, associate in applied science, major in building construction technology; Shannon Nicole Craig, associate in applied science, major in nursing; Christopher Dean Dillard, associate in applied science, major in business administration; Julie Elliott, associate in applied science, major in nursing; *Kalah Shannon Gary, associate in applied science, major in mechatronics technology; *Michelle Patricia Izaguirre, associate in applied science, major in mechatronics technology; Keivia Jivon Jackson, associate in applied science, major in general technology, patient care technician concentration; **Cole Logan Lanier Jr., associate in applied science, major in mechatronics technology; Tiffany T. Richard, associate in applied science, major in nursing; Jose E. Santos, diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing; Raegan Nicole Sprouse, associate in applied science, major in administrative office technology, medical coding/billing concentration; **Benny Sullivan, diploma in applied science, major in welding; Crystal Nicole Turner, diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing; Melinda Jade Vance, associate in applied science, major in general technology, pharmacy technology concentration; and Amanda Bree Wood, diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing.
WARE SHOALS – *Wendy Ann Collum, associate in applied science, major in business administration; **Gabriel Marshall Mabry, associate in applied science, major in mechatronics technology; and Kriston D. Sullivan, diploma in applied science, major in practical nursing.
WATERLOO – Karen Lewis, associate in applied science, major in criminal justice; **Lucky Joe Maroney, associate in applied science, major in engineering design technology; and *Thomas H. Maroney, associate in applied science, major in engineering design technology.
***Summa Cum Laude-4.0 **Magna Cum Laude-3.75-3.99 *Cum Laude-3.5-3.74
