Clinton High School brought home its second Engineering in Laurens County prize in three years (no 2020 competition) from the Laurens County Engineering Design and Development Showcase.
Hinged Heel won two years ago. This year, the winner is heavy plastic guards that protect finger joints from damage. While wearing it, you can scroll your phone -- the winners, Asheton Wilbanks and Mason Gibbs (the CHS Valedictorian), are headed to Clemson University.
Judges voted with fake money, making their “Shark Tank” investments. Some entry viewers banged Asheton’s fingers with a hammer, at his request, to test the strength of the finger guards, made with the CHS Engineering class’s 3-D printer.
Also competing were shoes made from tires, a lifter for heavy, filled with ice and drinks coolers, a car unstuck from the mud product; and what every student who’s been through Covid needs, plastic personal-space protectors. Teams from Clinton High and Laurens District High had to make individual presentations to the judges.The winning entry, Digit Defender, received $9,100 in start-up money -- each judge was given $5,000 to invest.
Event Participants:
The Cooler Lift (Bradley Frazier, Ike Waldron)
The Digit Defender (Mason Gibbs, Asheton Wilbanks)
The Portable Comfort Barrier (Tycen Calwile, Tucker Diamond, Adam Handley, Maurizio Morales)
The Rug (JP Snelgrove, Maren Vondergeest)
Mimicraft (Mason Pysell)
Operation Green Feet (Dee Brasley, Kate Wages, Haley Wood)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.