Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC, an affiliate company of Impresa Modular announced plans to establish modular factory construction operations in Greenwood County. The more than $9 million investment will create 180 new jobs.
Impresa Modular is a residential home design, sales and development company that specializes in providing a consumer-friendly way to build and purchase homes around the United States.
Located at 161 Rock Church Road South East in Greenwood, Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC’s 240,000-square-foot production facility will increase the company’s operating capacity to meet growing demand and is targeted toward regional builders and developers to produce private-label residential homes in the Southeast region.
“We are so excited to locate our flagship factory in Greenwood,” said Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC President and General Manager Dan Hobbs. “The facility will be a combination of process proven off-site modular construction practices with today’s cutting-edge methods to be an industry leader. As always, workforce is key, and we are driving to assemble top talent in all disciplines.”
The new facility is expected to be operational by January 2022, and in full production by July 2022. Full production capacity is estimated to be more than 300 homes per year. Individuals interested in joining the Impresa Building Systems of Greenwood SC, LLC team should visit Impresa Building Systems' careers webpage.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project. The Council also awarded Greenwood County a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to assist with related project costs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.