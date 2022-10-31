The City of Laurens Parks and Recreation Department will host Boo at the Ridge on Monday, October 31 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at The Ridge at Laurens.
Boo in the Park was slated for Laurens City Park but inclement weather is moving the event indoors. Overflow parking will be located at Laurens City Park.
This event is a safe Trick-or-Treating event, sponsored by PRTC. Trick or treating is open to any child, ages 0-10.
Vendors should bring enough candy for over 2,000 children.
