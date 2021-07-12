H2O Blue, a company out of Reidville, SC, is proposing a facility in Clinton that receives and evaporates industrial wastewaters, according to a release from DHEC.
The proposed facility will be northeast of Interstate 26 on S.C. Highway 56 North near Clinton. The facility proposes to receive a wide variety of industrial wastewaters that will be transported to the facility by truck. DHEC says the facility is not permitted to receive wastewaters that are hazardous wastes.
The process includes wastewater being received into receiving tanks and then held in wastewater holding tanks. The wastewater will then be transferred to wastewater staging tanks prior to evaporation by two 400 gallon per hour evaporators. The residue from the evaporators will be held in sludge holding tanks prior to mixing with sawdust in a sludge mixing pit. The sludge/sawdust mixture will then be sent to a landfill for disposal.
DHEC indicates that inspections of the facility will be required on a daily basis. The permit requires the facility to also have a site process manager to oversee the process management of the facility, says DHEC. At a minimum, the site process manager shall have a bachelor’s degree in biology, chemistry, environmental science, or related engineering field.
According to DHEC, the facility proposes to receive several types of wastewaters, including: industrial cleaning wastewaters, industrial process wastewaters, cooling tower blowdown or cooling tower cleaning wastewaters, pharmaceutical wastewaters, municipal landfill leachate, off-spec beverage products, groundwater from monitoring wells and contaminated stormwater.
The permit includes requirements for inspections and other operator responsibilities, proper operation and maintenance, appropriate wastewater profiling and acceptance procedures, odor control (if necessary), groundwater monitoring, and stormwater management.
Any stormwater that collects in the tanks or containment areas shall either be shipped offsite to a wastewater treatment facility or evaporated on site with the other wastewaters.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control proposes to issue a No Discharge permit to this applicant.
During the public comment period (July 2-August 1, 2021), any interested person may submit written comments on the draft permit to the following address: SC Dept. of Health and Environmental Control Water Facilities Permitting Division Bureau of Water 2600 Bull Street Columbia, South Carolina 29201
For additional information, interested persons may contact Randy Thompson at 803-898-4314. Click here to review documents from DHEC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.