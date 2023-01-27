Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged Isaac Miller, 22, of Clinton, on January 20, 2023, with Attempted Murder and Carrying of a Weapon by an Inmate.
According to warrants, on January 17, 2023, Miller allegedly fashioned a towel as a weapon and used it to wrap around a detention center officer's neck. Warrants indicate that Miller attempted to strangle the victim while attempting to gain control of the officer's OC spray.
The incident occurred inside the Johnson Detention Center.
Miller has been incarcerated in the Johnson Detention Center since August 13, 2022. His current charges include: Damaging or tampering with a vehicle; Throwing of bodily fluids by prisoner, detainee on state corrections or local law enforcement officer, corrections employee, or visitor; Malicious Injury to animals, personal property, injury value $2,000 or less; Breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored; Armed Robbery, robbery while armed or allegedly armed with a deadly weapon; and Poss. weapon during violent crime.
The SLED investigation was requested by the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.
The case will be prosecuted by the 8th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
