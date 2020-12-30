Denna Griffin organized a motorcycle parade for the residents of Langston Place in Clinton.
Griffin, a local cosmetologist, enlisted the help of her Iron Addicts Riding Club to make it happen.
The residents at Langston Place are quarantined due to the high COVID-19 rates within Laurens County.
Over 10 motorcycles participated in the parade. Griffin dressed up as the Grinch and along with her two "presents” walked behind the cycles, waving to the residents that were watching from their windows.
Griffin is also the resident’s beautician at Langston Place and was able to bring goodies for the residents.
