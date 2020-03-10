Read Across America, normally celebrated on March 2 on Dr. Seuss's birthday, is being celebrated all month long at the Laurens County Public Libraries. Enjoy special displays and programming at both Laurens Library and Clinton Library.
Launched in 1998 by the National Education Association, Read Across America is the nation’s largest celebration of reading. This year-round program focuses on motivating children and teens to read through events, partnerships and reading resources that are about everyone, for everyone.
On Tuesday, March 17, at 6 p.m. in Laurens and on Tuesday, March 24, at 6 p.m. in Clinton, join the fun. Read Across America will be celebrated with a storytime filled with old favorites like Dr. Seuss and Leo Lionni as well as new classics such as Ryan Higgins and Mo Willems. There will also be age-appropriate activities themed around these favorite reads. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
For information on Youth Services programming, call the Laurens Public Library at 864-681-7323 or visit http://www.lcpl.org/youth-services/.
