Laurens Middle School is fortunate to have a dedicated recycling team.
Each week its members collect the paper, cardboard and plastic bottles from the recycling receptacles on campus and have them ready to be picked up and taken to the recycling center.
LMS appreciates the commitment and dedication that these students have made to this effort. They are (from left) Cadie Wilson, Mattie Dasher, Maddie Bensen and Jacob Babb.
