Piedmont Agency on Aging is currently collecting items for the Meals on Wheels Holiday Bags Project. Over 500 Meals on Wheels clients will receive a gift bag of items in the four-county serving area, including Greenwood, Abbeville, Saluda and Laurens Counties.
If you or your group are interested in donating items, the deadline for items needed is Wednesday, December 8. You can also volunteer to deliver the gift bags in your local community the week of December 13-17.
Need items include:
Soft throws/Scarfs/Gloves
Small or individual size Kleenex
Tooth Paste & Tooth Brushes
Pump Liquid Soap & Bar Soap
Handi-Wipes
Lotion
Wash Cloths/ Kitchen Towels
Individual Snack items such as bars & crackers
Tea or Coffee
2022 Wall calendars
Candy
Q-tips
AAA or AA batteries
Stocking Caps
Mini flashlight
Band-Aids
Crossword or Word Find Puzzles (large Print)
Envelopes/Stamps
Drop your items off at any of the Piedmont Agency on Aging locations:
Greenwood: 808 South Emerald Road (behind Piedmont Tech) 223-0164
Abbeville: Center Street Café, Center Street 366-9666
Ninety Six: Ninety Six Depot 543-4999
Clinton: 512 Professional Park 938-0572
Saluda: West Butler Ave. 554-5499
For more information on how your family, club or organization can get involved, please call Schea Workman at 223-0164 ext. 237 or email at sworkman@piedmontaoa.com.
