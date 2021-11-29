holiday bags

Piedmont Agency on Aging is currently collecting items for the Meals on Wheels Holiday Bags Project. Over 500 Meals on Wheels clients will receive a gift bag of items in the four-county serving area, including Greenwood, Abbeville, Saluda and Laurens Counties.

If you or your group are interested in donating items, the deadline for items needed is Wednesday, December 8. You can also volunteer to deliver the gift bags in your local community the week of December 13-17.

Need items include:

Soft throws/Scarfs/Gloves

Small or individual size Kleenex

Tooth Paste & Tooth Brushes

Pump Liquid Soap & Bar Soap

Handi-Wipes

Lotion

Wash Cloths/ Kitchen Towels

Individual Snack items such as bars & crackers

Tea or Coffee

2022 Wall calendars

Candy

Q-tips

AAA or AA batteries

Stocking Caps

Mini flashlight

Band-Aids

Crossword or Word Find Puzzles (large Print)

Envelopes/Stamps

Drop your items off at any of the Piedmont Agency on Aging locations:

Greenwood: 808 South Emerald Road (behind Piedmont Tech) 223-0164

Abbeville: Center Street Café, Center Street 366-9666

Ninety Six: Ninety Six Depot 543-4999

Clinton: 512 Professional Park 938-0572

Saluda: West Butler Ave.  554-5499

For more information on how your family, club or organization can get involved, please call Schea Workman at 223-0164 ext. 237 or email at sworkman@piedmontaoa.com.