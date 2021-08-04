We have so many taxes that it is difficult to keep them all straight. We say ATAX money might some day build a new recreation complex in Clinton, but that’s not really the case. It’s not the city’s ATAX (accommodations tax) money that will build the project; it’s a one-cent hospitality sales tax on prepared food and drink that might possibly get the complex built. Some day.
That’s different from the ATAX money that the county council split up amongst several entities the other evening (for tourism). After keeping a good chunk for itself, as is authorized by state law.
And it’s different from The Capital Initiative, the Capital Projects One-Cent Sales Tax that is building 16 community projects - some new, some renovations. Designs are being finalized now because Laurens County has the bulk of the money already in hand - they floated a bond (they will quit collecting the tax in eight years).
That’s in addition to $13.1 million the County is getting, in two increments, for “Covid relief.”
And, all that is different from property taxes, and garbage and road fees, and business licenses (for cities), and the “normal” sales tax that goes to the state and local government coffers, and FILOTs, and the state’s income tax. Also, don’t forget the ever-escalating gas tax which is “improving” our state’s roads, and hunting and fishing licenses.
All this talk of taxes is something of a digression from the distressing news that Clinton residents got Monday night. We should have been braced for it when the former city manager left, and contractors/engineers left with him. The City was going to have to hire a new recreation consultant.
Apparently, they have. Apparently, a new master plan for recreation more to the new company’s liking is being developed. Apparently, a year will pass by before the City of Clinton has a design for its first recreation complex on the land it owns. It remains to be seen if we’re going to have to go through “public input” - again.
That phrase - “the land it owns” - is significant because, remember, every time the government buys land, it comes off the tax books (same with non-profits). So, a pretty piece of property, once outside the city limits and now inside the city limits via annexation, that once was generating money for Laurens County, now isn’t.
This is nothing new - it happens all the time, in many different places. The County’s main judicial center once was a tax-paying shopping center. The point is, this “government sprawl” takes money-making land out of circulation, and the rest of us pay the price of government that this land, and its taxes, once helped to shoulder.
So, with recreation on its mind, the City of Clinton has come into possession of land on Hwy 56, on the connection between Downtown and I-26, near the Clinton Presbyterian Community. And it is just sitting there - the only thing that’s been done: the trees have been cut down (something that’s happened with regularity all over Clinton).
There is a Master Plan.
It’s shown on a sign that the City Council has - it was shown when the city had its groundbreaking. But, now, it’s not what the new consultants want.
So, back to the drawing board.
Sooner, rather than later - it has been collecting sales tax revenues for 15 years, after all - the City of Clinton owes its residents a first pitch.
Or a first goal or a first touchdown, or even a first concert at the coming-later amphitheater (if we can ever safely gather again).
However, discouragingly, it won’t be any time soon.
