Rhythm on the Rails is “on-go” - it could be one of the first mass-gatherings in Upstate South Carolina since the Coronavirus attacked the state in mid-March.
Clinton’s tribute to its railroad heritage will be June 19-20, the city administration has decided. It was delayed once because of the virus.
“This will be an opportunity to show what a strong community we are,” said Adele Alducin, Main St. Clinton director.
Clinton City Council heard about the decision at its June 1 regular monthly meeting. The next council meeting will be a budget workshop on June 15.
Council Member Ronnie Roth said about deciding whether to hold or cancel the upcoming festival, “This situation is fluid, we should be able to decide even on the day of the event.”
The virus caused the city to delay the festival from mid-May until mid-June to give the virus a chance to dissipate. The virus spreads by people in close-contact, coughing and breathing, and on surfaces. The CDC now has down-played the dangers of on-surfaces contact.
Nevertheless, Alducin said city staff will wipe down tables and the amusement rides company will have its workers wipe down seats every 30 minutes of the 2-day festival.
The council was told it could cost the city $50,000, in broken contracts, if it postpones the festival again.
Still, Council Member Shirley Jenkins reminded the council, “The virus is very much alive.”
During its monthly meeting, the council members talked more about the proposed $31 Million FY 20-21 budget, and designated June as National Safety Month in the City of Clinton.
It gave second reading approval to an ordinance suspending the ban on Sunday sales (the blue laws), sent a proposed Travel Policy back to city administration for additions and re-writing, and received a report on several projects.
After a 90-minute closed session, council unanimously gave the former Martha Dendy School to the non-profit Friends of Martha Dendy organization. The group envisions the property as a community center and after-school assistance site.
Mayor Bob McLean also read a statement that said no council member should directly contact any city employee or the city attorney, sending all requests through the city manager instead.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.