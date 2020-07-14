School District 56 parents have until Friday, July 24 at 5 pm to enroll their child(ren) in the Laurens County Virtual Academy, or decide to send the students to a traditional, in-building, 5-days-per-week school in Clinton or Joanna.
The classrooms will change, “they will have to,” the School District 56 Board of Trustees was told Monday night.
The board met in a called session for 3 1/2 hours at Clinton High School to conduct a procurement hearing (athletic fields-maintenance contract) and hammer out a back to school plan.
Aug. 24 will be the first day of class for all students.
Board Member Dr. Patsy Sadler voted “no” - she preferred to have more discussion about a hybrid model and on recommendations from other organizations (than the CDC) concerned about the effects of the continuing global COVID-19 pandemic. (Board Member Keith Richardson did not attend the 7:30 pm portion of the meeting; all other board members voted “yes.”)
With 3 Million cases, the United States is, by far, the most infected nation on the planet. Most other countries have enacted travel restrictions against the U.S. In this country, about 1 Million people are recovered from COVID-19.
“Masks make a difference,” Sadler said about a way most health experts believe the airborne virus can be slowed down. “If we put them on, we can get our students back in school.”
Just one school district in South Carolina meets a national standard for the rate of infection recommended for re-starting public schools. South Carolina closed schools March 17 to combat the spreading Coronavirus and the illness it can cause, COVID-19, a potentially deadly respiratory ailment.
South Carolina had its first child-death from COVID-19 last week (in Chester County). Two children are infected with the accompanying condition, MIS-C (Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children).
Still, federal officials say school districts across America must re-open in August.
To do that, District 56 is partnering with District 55, Laurens, in the Laurens County Virtual Academy. It is best suited for students who thrive on-line, or if the parents object to their child wearing a mask.
Masks will be encouraged for elementary students, and mandatory for middle and high school students who return to District 56 buildings for face to face, 5-days-a-week instruction. There will be no exception at the middle and high school levels.
Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said this is a time for some people to learn “compromise” and do things necessary to get their children educated.
“We may have to do some things we don’t want to do because it infringes on my rights. But this (situation) necessitates it,” O’Shields said. “No one is going to be 100 percent pleased. ... Virtual (academy) students will not be second class citizens, they are not escaping, they are not snowflakes. Parents make these choices.”
The district has produced a 10-page guide to the re-opening of schools in the Clinton, Joanna, Cross Hill area. The district has about 3,000 students, but had a 200-student enrollment drop last year (causing a 1.8% drop in its budget).
The “Laurens County School District 56 2020-2021 Return to School Plan” says, in part: “As parents or guardians, you have a choice to allow your children to attend in person or to participate in the Laurens County Virtual Academy. This is an important personal decision for each family based on family needs and/or high-risk factors of child or family members. The deadline to enroll in the Laurens County Virtual Academy is Friday, July 24, 2020 at 5 pm. To help you make the best decision for your child, information containing both options is included below.”
The packet details Option 1: Traditional Face-to-Face Instructional Model; Option 2: Laurens County Virtual Academy; and DHEC’s Interim COVID-19 guidance for schools: Management of suspect and confirmed COVID-19 cases.”
A district survey in June indicated 71% of parents were comfortable with the traditional school, and 15% wanted an on-line option. The survey was conducted before the current surge in COVID-19, especially in Southern states.
The plan says, “We firmly believe that students’ overall well-being is best with face-to-face student-teacher interaction. Isolation can lead to trauma and mental health issues for children.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.