The District 56 Team was honored Monday night for keeping students fed and healthy during a global pandemic.
At the District Board of Trustees’ regular monthly meeting in the Clinton High School auditorium, Eddie Marshall, principal of Joanna Woodson Elementary School, introduced State Representatives Doug Gilliam, Mark Willis, and Stewart Jones for special recognition to Cindy Jacobs, Child Nutrition Office director.
Specifically, resolutions of the State House and Senate recognized Jacobs for leading a students- and families-meals program that packaged and served more than 600,000 meals while schools were closed (mid-March through July) by the Coronavirus-COVID-19 global pandemic.
“It takes a team,” Jacobs said, as she called to the front the Child Nutrition staff, cafeteria workers, and volunteers who packaged the meals. The program is continuing -- in addition, to in-school breakfast and lunch, D56 is making available meals for pick-up for any child 18 years and younger. Distribution points are Clinton High and Joanna Woodson.
The resolutions also recognized that Jacobs has led efforts to promote healthy eating and activity (Play60, Taste of 56 culinary cook-off) and for Joanna Woodson having the distinction of 100% participation in the school lunch program.
Jacobs has written grants for the district to have healthy meals programs - she also serves as District 56’s community information director. She has worked for District 56 for 24 years.
“I love superheroes,” Superintendent Dr. David O’Shields said of Jacobs, and of Ruth Green, human resources director, whom he highlighted as a member of the national organization, and government liaison, for school human resource professionals.
“We had to rally to covid and the fight is not over. I am only a member of a greater team. I am very pleased with where are are today.”
The district’s enrollment appears to be holding steady at 2,750, the board was told. It has had 109 students transfer to Thornwell Charter School and Summit Classical Charter School, both in Clinton. The district is offering instruction in 5-day, face-to-face, in-school environments, and through the Laurens County Virtual Academy. It has handled, through board-approved protocols, two COVID-19 infections.
“It’s been an interesting year,” O’Shields said.
To recognize the superintendent’s “exemplary” work, the Board of Trustees awarded O’Shields a one-year contract extension (through 2022), with financial arrangements to be decided later. The board vote was unanimous.
The next meeting of the District 56 Board of Trustees will be Monday, Oct. 26, 7:30 pm in the CHS auditorium. Masks are encouraged and provided, and there is room for social-distance seating in keeping with COVID-19 prevention guidelines.
