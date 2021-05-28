Elizabeth James will serve 90 days in jail, get credit for 1 day already served, will pay a $1,000 fine within 120 days of her release, and will have a third conviction on her criminal record as a result of a Laurens County jury verdict handed down on Thursday.
After a 3-day trial and 90 minutes in the jury room, jurors convicted James of misdemeanor ill-treatment of animals in the Champ case, which gained worldwide attention after catching the news cycle in New York City. The media there, and everywhere, bought into the narrative that James was scorned lover who starved Champ for revenge, the Defense argued. But in the trial, James’ lawyers were able to make her a sympathetic defendant, albeit one who was previously convicted of contributing to the delinquency of a minor and child neglect. She also had a custody issue with the man she shares a child with, Josh Smith, who did not testify; but the jury never learned about that.
To them, she was a single struggling mom working for $14 an hour to feed and shelter her child, whose ex-boyfriend left her with a Bull Mastiff to add to the Husky she already owned, and whose current husband also left her house after an argument, taking their car with him. She simply did not know what to do or how to do it when Champ got hook worms, the Defense said.
“He wasn’t sick. He was starved,” Prosecutor Warren Mowry said of Champ. “She didn’t use a photo of Champ when she put him up for sale (on the internet). I don’t think anyone would have bought a dog that looks like that.”
The State’s Exhibit 1 was a picture of a skin-and-bone dog taken on Aug. 14, 2018.
Based on that and much more evidence and testimony, James was found guilty of a misdemeanor. She was sentenced to the max by Presiding Judge Don Hocker.
But that max turns out to be 90 days and a $1,000 fine. A felony conviction would have set the max at 5 years.
The misdemeanor is, basically, for overworking an animal.
The felony is, basically, for torturing an animal.
Another part of the law says hunting dogs are exempt for the purposes of “abandonment.”
Mowry said there were three Good Samaritans in this case – the neighbor who took the dog, the animal control officer who issued a ticket, and the rescue that paid for Champ’s care.
But Defense Attorney Joel Broome said the neighbor testified to “puff himself up,” the animal control officer invented a story and called people to buy into it, and the rescue used the narrative to make money – “that’s how they keep the doors open,” he said.
Broome said Champ got sick from hook worms which he called “tiny blood suckers.”
And he did have hook worms, lots and lots of them; but Mowry said 2 medical experts testified that starvation was what brought Champ to death’s doorstep – he told the jury, “Mr. Broome with his home medicine trumps the doctors. … Mr. Broome shows off what he learned but he is not an expert, and you can discount everything he says.”
In the sentencing phase, Broome told Hocker the misdemeanor is what James would have pled guilty to 3 years ago, but the State insisted on charging a felony. He offered to have James serve “weekend time” so she could maintain her job.
Hocker instead sentenced the 90 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.