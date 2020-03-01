The Clinton High School AVID Student of the Month for February is Janiyah Glenn. Janiyah is a freshman at Clinton High School. She is the daughter of Shaun Glenn.
AVID stands for “Advancement Via Individual Determination.”
Janiyah excels in the classroom at Clinton High School. She has a 4.5 grade-point average. Her excellence in the classroom does not go unnoticed. In Phil Magdic’s World History class, Janiyah finished with an “A” average.
“Janiyah was a leader in the classroom who could always be counted on to participate and help others.” said Coach Magdic.
Outside of school, Janiyah enjoys dancing and hanging out with friends. She is a member of Relentless Church in Greenville, where she is part of her youth group. In the future, Janiyah wants to attend a 4-year college in hopes of becoming a criminal defense lawyer.
When asked why she would like to pursue a career in law, Janiyah’s response was “I like to argue and debate and am interested in seeing what different cases look like.”
As a first-year AVID student at Clinton High School, Janiyah already recognizes the benefits of the AVID program. She has found that the strategies she has practiced in her AVID elective class, under the direction of Dorothy Alexander, have helped her in other classes.
“The Cornell notes have been helpful in my classes,” Janiyah continued, “and have helped me to study more efficiently outside of class.”
Janiyah’s favorite subject is math, but her favorite teacher while at Clinton High School has been Laura Hall, an English teacher. Janiyah’s admiration for Mrs. Hall is evident. “Mrs. Hall helps students to understand what she teaches, and she really does a great job of connecting with students,” said Janiyah.
Mrs. Hall shares the same level of admiration for Janiyah.
“Janiyah never settles for the bare minimum. She always goes above and beyond what is expected. She always has a smile that can brighten the darkest of days,” said Mrs. Hall, who described Hall also described Janiyah as an “avid reader,” a description that likely provides more evidence for the success that Janiyah has in the classroom.
Janiyah is quick to point out why she loves Clinton High School.
“The faculty and staff at Clinton are nice and helpful,” she said. She also has advice for what it takes to be a winner in the classroom. “Students need to make sure that they are prepared and take good notes. Just be ready to do whatever it takes on that day.”
Janiyah’s excellence at Clinton High School proves that she takes her own advice to heart daily.
