Laurens County employers are struggling to find workers to fill open positions and local job seekers have been looking for one spot to find a comprehensive listing of open positions in their community.
Dunlap Media, LLC, the publisher of GoLaurens.com and GoClinton.com, has launched JobsLaurensCounty.com to help meet the needs of local employers and job seekers.
JobsLaurensCounty.com will focus on positions that are available in Laurens County. Job listings include hospitality, construction, law enforcement, education, manufacturing and much more.
For employers, JobsLaurensCounty.com is a place to advertise local jobs to local job seekers. Focusing on their target market, employers will be able to reach the people that can fill their positions in a timely manner.
"Our focus is to put local employers together with local job seekers so both have a central location to meet their needs," said Conner Dunlap, Digital Content Manager for Dunlap Media, LLC. "Local job seekers are looking for one spot they can go to find available jobs in Laurens County. We see JobsLaurensCounty.com as being the answer to that problem."
JobsLaurensCounty.com can be found by going directly to the URL or going to the Jobs section in the top navigation bar on GoLaurens.com.
JobsLaurensCounty.com is free for all job seekers. The cost to post a job on JobsLaurensCounty.com is $25 and the ad will run for 30 days. Employers that wish to post multiple jobs can email info@golaurens.com to receive a multi-job discount.
"The initial reception to the site has been phenomenal from employers and people looking for jobs," said Dunlap. "We see it growing quickly as more people use the site."
