Republican Stewart Jones will return to the SC House of Representatives in District 14 after soundly defeating Democrat Daniel Duncan in the general election on Tuesday.
Jones defeated Duncan 8,955-3,728. Jones won on 70.3 percent of the ballots.
Duncan won just six precincts, including Lydia Mill, Clinton Mill, Laurens 1, Laurens 2, Laurens 3 and Laurens 4.
Click here to see results by precinct.
Voter turnout in Laurens County was 50.4 percent with 19,962 casting ballots out of 39,620 registered voters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.