SC House Representative Stewart Jones recently announced his endorsement for Luke Rankin on Laurens County Council, District 2.
"I'm proud to endorse Luke Rankin for District 2 of Laurens County Council," said Jone". "I have known Mr. Rankin to be a hard working individual that puts Christian conservative principles above all else. As a supervisor for a bank, he will help bring his experience to find new solutions for a greater level of accountability, while working to address essential needs in local government. He also has an extensive career and experience in customer service and will be an asset for the people of District 2 and for Laurens County as a whole.
“He will not waiver in defending the freedoms of the people and protecting our Constitution. I ask for you to vote on June 9 in the Republican Primary for Luke Rankin - Laurens County Council, District 2."
Rankin will face incumbent Joe Wood in the Republican primary on Tuesday, June 9.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.