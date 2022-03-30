Filing ended at noon today for candidates seeking political party nominations for several races in the Nov. 8 general election that involve Laurens County candidates.
Statewide primaries are June 14 with primary runoffs on June 28.
Republican Rep. Jeff Duncan will run unopposed in the race for US House of Representatives-District 3.
Republican Rep. Stewart Jones will face opposition in the primary and general election for SC House of Representatives-District 14. Jones, of Laurens, will faceoff with Joe Benson, of Cross Hill, and Cole Kazmarski, of Waterloo, in the Republican Primary. Daniel Duncan, of Laurens, is the lone Democrat running and he will face the Republican candidate in the general election.
Rep. Doug Gilliam, of Buffalo, will face Melinda Butler, of Union, in the Republican Primary for SC House of Representatives-District 42.
The following Laurens County seats will be unopposed in the general election: Mark Willis-SC House District 16, Kaye Fridy-Probate Judge, Jim Coleman-Auditor, Cynthia Burke-Treasurer, Kemp Younts-County Council District 1, Brown Patterson-County Council District 4 and Jeffrey Carroll-County Council District 5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.