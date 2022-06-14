Only two local races faced opposition in the SC primaries on Tuesday and each incumbent defeated their competition.
SC Rep. Stewart Jones captured 61.5 percent of the vote to win the Republican primary for SC House of Representatives-District 14. Jones, of Laurens, collected 2,258 votes. Joe Benson, of Cross Hill, had 955 votes, while Cole Kazmarski, of Waterloo, had 458 votes.
Jones won every precinct in Laurens County except for Cross Hill. Benson won the Cross Hill precinct with 53 percent of the vote.
Click here to see precinct voting totals for SC District 14.
Jones will now face Democrat Daniel Duncan, of Laurens, in the general election on November 8.
SC Rep. Doug Gilliam, of Buffalo, defeated Melinda Butler, of Union, 1,856-538 in the Republican Primary for SC House of Representatives-District 42. In Laurens County, Gilliam defeated Butler 410-165.
Voter turnout for the primaries was 15.52 percent of registered voters.
Click here to see how Laurens County voters voted in statewide races.
