Late in March, a Laurens County industry began assisting the healthcare industry in the fight against the coronavirus.
Jostens switched their production facilities from producing letter jackets and graduation gowns to face masks and medical gowns. Jostens is currently producing 8,500 masks per week in the Laurens facility.
The Jostens facility in Laurens has long served as a key production facility for Jostens and the nation through its cut & sew capabilities in the production of graduation regalia.
“Jostens will remain committed to protect and support the safety and health of our employees and communities throughout this crisis and we will continue to explore opportunities to further support our communities and the nation thru alternative production endeavors," said Jostens in a release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.