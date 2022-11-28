A juvenile was arrested on Sunday morning for robbing a business on East Main Street in Laurens, according to the Laurens Police Dept.
Laurens Police officers responded to an in-progress burglary and saw an individual exiting the front door of the store. Officers noticed that the front door had glass broken out of it.
Officers immediately chased the suspect and arrested him a short distance from the scene. The suspect had over $500 worth of merchandise and the tool used to break the glass door in his possession, said the LPD.
The juvenile has been charged through DJJ with 2nd Degree Burglary.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.