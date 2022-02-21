The 14th annual Lake Greenwood Cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, March 12 from 9:00 am until noon.
Keep Laurens County Beautiful (KLCB) will partner with Keep Greenwood County Beautiful (KGCB) to host this annual event, blanketing the lake parameters with litter-removing volunteers. The partnership between Laurens County and Greenwood County is an attempt to beautify the lake community, while inspiring local residents and business owners to get involved.
The Laurens County Chamber of Commerce’s Beautification Committee, with support from the Laurens County Sheriff's Office, partnered with Greenwood County in 2021, totaling 8,802 pounds of litter collected, and over 300 volunteers participated. KLCB Affiliate Coordinator Courtney Stonell plans to work with KGCB and Greenwood County for a record breaking event in 2022.
If you are interested in volunteering, a signup form is available and can be found on the KLCB Facebook page. Volunteers can also sign up the day of the event at the following designated locations: Riverfork Boat Ramp, Break on the Lake, Lake Greenwood State Park Shelter #2, Buzzard’s Roost, Camp Fellowship, Harris Landing, Lake Management Spray Shed, or Moon’s Landing.
For additional information, contact Courtney Stonell by email at cstonell@laurenscounty.org.
