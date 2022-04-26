Keep South Carolina Beautiful (KSCB), the state affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, Inc. (KAB), and a division of PalmettoPride, has added Laurens County to its expanding community-based Network of Affiliates with the official certification of Keep Laurens County Beautiful (KLCB).
“This is a huge step for us in the efforts to beautify Laurens County and I am honored to represent our amazing communities” said Courtney Stonell, Keep Laurens County Beautiful Affiliate Coordinator. “KSCB and PalmettoPride assisted us throughout the entire process. This network helps us build our capacity to further share our mission and achieve our goals. We are fully equipped with the tools and resources needed to expand our volunteer base and teach the citizens of Laurens County to live in a healthy and beautiful environment.”
After a year of preparation, under the umbrella of the Laurens County Chamber of Commerce, KLCB finalized the affiliate certification with a required Board Training. The KLCB Advisory Board is made up of nine members: Board Chair GP Mcleer-Mayor of Fountain Inn, Chair Elect Chris Martin-Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, Treasurer/Secretary Marilyn Easter-Eastglen Farm, Jonathan Coleman-President CEO Laurens County Development Corporation, Thomas Higgs-County Administrator, Stellartean Jones-Mayor of Gray Court, Bob McLean-Mayor of Clinton, Nathan Senn-Mayor of Laurens, and Stephen Shehan-SCDOT.
These volunteers will help the affiliate program with litter pickup events, enforcement strategies, education and awareness solutions to solve litter issues in Laurens County.
The affiliate program will work from a strategic plan focused on KAB’s three pillars: litter, beautification and recycling. To begin, the main focus will be to clean the streets and roadways throughout Laurens County, while developing relationships with the local businesses, educating the students in the school system, and planning regional and county-wide cleanups.
Keep Laurens County Beautiful officially joined the KAB network on Earth Day with a celebration at the Chamber office. KLCB is the 36th local affiliate across South Carolina. In addition, KLCB joins more than 700 KAB affiliations, including 26 state and several international affiliates.
